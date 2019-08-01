Sona Mohapatra targets Anu Malik, channel as he stages comeback after Me Too, reminds ‘these were the reasons’

music

As Anu Malik came up with a new single, in collaboration with rapper Parry G, singer Sona Mohapatra slammed him for giving a statement that he was out of work “for no rhyme or reason”. Anu, who was removed from reality show Indian Idol following allegations of sexual harassment during India’s Me Too, is all set to stage a comeback. Sona was among the ones who levelled the allegations.

Sona quoted a tweet where Anu was quoted as saying, “I was suddenly out of work for no rhyme or reason”. Sona wrote, “Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.” She then pasted quotes from Shweta Pandit and others who had made allegations of sexual misconduct against the musician earlier this year.

Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure.

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾

"Anu Malik’s predatory behaviour was commonplace during Indian Idol shoots"https://t.co/Z9NtfPxFNO

"Anu Malik lifted my skirt and dropped his pants, claims survivor" https://t.co/STZb9cYY4M @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/0Qdk9mjQvh — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

In another tweet, Sona also called out TV channel Sony for roping in Anu - despite him being accused during the Me Too movement that hit India late last year and saw several big celebrities being accused of sexual misconduct and misuse of power. “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs? “Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile.”

One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV , your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?

"Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile" https://t.co/Aagwg4JBBK — SONA (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2019

Alleging that even Anu misbehaved with children, Sona had tweeted last year, “To all the young girls and women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ and even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator and has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in.”

Following the allegations, Sony had announced that Anu won’t be a part of the show, Indian Idol where he sits on the judges’ panel. However, last month reports suggested that he may return on the singing reality show for kids. Anu will also be reportedly seen as a guest on the show, Superstar Singer.

The Bollywood musician had denied the allegations and his lawyer told the media, “India’s #MeToo movement” is being used for his client’s “character assassination”.

