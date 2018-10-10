Taylor Swift dominates American Music Awards 2018, takes home four trophies
Taylor Swift, straight off a controversial dive into U.S. politics, was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Tuesday where she used her platform to again urge her fans to get out and vote.
The 28-year-old pop singer won a record fourth artist of the year trophy at the fan-voted American Music Awards, beating rappers Drake and Post Malone, as well as Britain’s Ed Sheeran and rock band Imagine Dragons for the top prize.
She also picked up three other awards, for best female pop artist, best tour, and best pop album for Reputation, the biggest seller of 2017. On Sunday, Swift provoked a storm by breaking her silence on politics and announcing she would vote for two Democrats in Tennessee in the U.S. congressional midterm elections in November. Her comments drove a spike in voter registration.
On Tuesday, the ‘Fearless’ singer told the American Music Awards audience in Los Angeles and millions watching at home to go and vote. “This award and every single award given out tonight is voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? - The midterm elections of Nov 6. Get out and vote,” Swift said when accepting her trophy.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, New York rapper Cardi B, brought down the house with an exuberant performance of dance hit ‘I Like It’ with J.Balvin and Bad Bunny. Cardi B, who has had a breakout 12 months, was also named favorite hip-hop/rap artist, but she lost the best new artist category to Cuban-born Camila Cabello.
Other winners included Post Malone (male pop/rock artist), Khalid (male soul/R&B artist), and country star Carrie Underwood, who accepted her 13th American Music Award. Boy band BTS became the first Korean group to win an American Music Award, taking the trophy for favourite social artists.
Glady Knight led a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died of cancer in August at age 76. Other performers included Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. Some of top stars, including Drake, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Kanye West, were absent on Tuesday. West was snubbed in the nominations while Beyonce, Rihanna and Grande got just one nomination each.
Apart from Swift, the show was largely politics free. Host Tracee Ellis Ross sported a white T-shirt for part of the evening saying “I am a voter,” and presenter Billy Eichner, best known for the TV comedy Parks and Recreation, urged the youth audience to register to vote. “You can go to vote.org, like Taylor Swift told you to,” Eichner said.
Following are winners in key categories for the awards, which are chosen by fans.
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift
New artist of the year
Camila Cabello
Tour of the year
Taylor Swift
Social artist
BTS
Male artist – Pop/Rock
Post Malone
Female artist - Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
Album – Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Song - Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug ‘Havana’
Male artist – Country
Kane Brown
Female artist – Country
Carrie Underwood
Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Album - Soul/R&B
XXXTentacion -17
Male artist – Soul/R&B
Khalid
Female artist – Soul/R&B
Rihanna
Music video
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug ‘Havana’
Adult contemporary artist
Shawn Mendes
Sound track
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
