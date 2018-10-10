Taylor Swift dominates American Music Awards 2018, takes home four trophies

Taylor Swift, straight off a controversial dive into U.S. politics, was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Tuesday where she used her platform to again urge her fans to get out and vote.

Taylor Swift accepts her award. (Reuters)

The 28-year-old pop singer won a record fourth artist of the year trophy at the fan-voted American Music Awards, beating rappers Drake and Post Malone, as well as Britain’s Ed Sheeran and rock band Imagine Dragons for the top prize.

She also picked up three other awards, for best female pop artist, best tour, and best pop album for Reputation, the biggest seller of 2017. On Sunday, Swift provoked a storm by breaking her silence on politics and announcing she would vote for two Democrats in Tennessee in the U.S. congressional midterm elections in November. Her comments drove a spike in voter registration.

On Tuesday, the ‘Fearless’ singer told the American Music Awards audience in Los Angeles and millions watching at home to go and vote. “This award and every single award given out tonight is voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? - The midterm elections of Nov 6. Get out and vote,” Swift said when accepting her trophy.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, New York rapper Cardi B, brought down the house with an exuberant performance of dance hit ‘I Like It’ with J.Balvin and Bad Bunny. Cardi B, who has had a breakout 12 months, was also named favorite hip-hop/rap artist, but she lost the best new artist category to Cuban-born Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello was very excited to receive her award. (AP)

Other winners included Post Malone (male pop/rock artist), Khalid (male soul/R&B artist), and country star Carrie Underwood, who accepted her 13th American Music Award. Boy band BTS became the first Korean group to win an American Music Award, taking the trophy for favourite social artists.

Post Malone poses with his trophies. He won the Best male artist (pop/rock) at the American Music Awards. (AFP)

Khalid after receiving his award for male artist (Soul/R&B). (Reuters)

Carrie Underwood with her trophy. (Reuters)

Glady Knight led a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died of cancer in August at age 76. Other performers included Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. Some of top stars, including Drake, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Kanye West, were absent on Tuesday. West was snubbed in the nominations while Beyonce, Rihanna and Grande got just one nomination each.

Mariah Carey performs at the American Music Awards. (Reuters)

Apart from Swift, the show was largely politics free. Host Tracee Ellis Ross sported a white T-shirt for part of the evening saying “I am a voter,” and presenter Billy Eichner, best known for the TV comedy Parks and Recreation, urged the youth audience to register to vote. “You can go to vote.org, like Taylor Swift told you to,” Eichner said.

Following are winners in key categories for the awards, which are chosen by fans.

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift

New artist of the year

Camila Cabello

Tour of the year

Taylor Swift

Social artist

BTS

Male artist – Pop/Rock

Post Malone

Female artist - Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift

Album – Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Song - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug ‘Havana’

Male artist – Country

Kane Brown

Kane Brown with his trophy. (AP)

Female artist – Country

Carrie Underwood

Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Album - Soul/R&B

XXXTentacion -17

Male artist – Soul/R&B

Khalid

Female artist – Soul/R&B

Rihanna

Music video

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug ‘Havana’

Adult contemporary artist

Shawn Mendes

Sound track

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:24 IST