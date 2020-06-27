When Wajid Khan shared story of feeling humiliated during struggling days

music

Late music composer Wajid Khan had shared the story of his struggle during one of his last stage appearances on music reality show, called Times of Music. When host Vishal Dadlani asked the composer duo Sajid-Wajid about how they began their journey, Wajid shared an incident when he felt insulted during a rehearsal with a noted music director.

Wajid said, “There is a very weird story behind our decision to become music directors. I used to play guitar in ghazals, jingles and albums. One day, I was about to play something in front of a popular music director and someone in our team committed a mistake. But one of our fellow guitarists, who had some problem with me, told the music director, ‘Wajid has committed a mistake’. I was irked and told him, ‘Sir, I didn’t do the mistake, if you want I can just play and show it to you’. He said, ‘You have to learn a lot, now you will not play this song’. My father was sitting outside. It was a big insult for me and I was feeling very humiliated. I packed my instrument, saw my father in his eyes and I left.”

As told by Wajid on the show, he was upset over the incident and told his brother Sajid about it, complaining about how such people don’t even listen to a person or give them a chance. Sajid asked him, “Is music director a big thing?” When Wajid replied in the affirmative, Sajid replied, “Okay, then let us also become music directors.”

The episode released on MX Player on Saturday and shows Wajid and his brother Sajid recreating a popular Anand-Milind number in their own style. Sajid-Wajid rearranged Anand-Milind’s song Akele Hain To Kya Gum Hai from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on the show. Wajid not just sang the song in his own style but also incorporated additional lyrics by AM Turaz.

Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42 last month. Sajid-Wajid had last worked together on Salman Khan’s song, Bhai Bhai, which released during lockdown.

