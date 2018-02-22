Yoga, push-ups and no fried food: Musicians tells us what they do just before a concert

It’s not easy if you are a musician who loves to hit the road and perform at back-to-back live shows. One has to not only stay physically fit but also be quite particular about what one eats to stay fit vocally. Singer-actor Farhan Akhtar, in a recent interview, revealed that he does 100 push ups just before he is about to get on stage. “Working out is a ritual that I follow before performing on stage. The regime keeps the mind and body refreshed,” he was quoted as saying. From drinking lots of water everyday to following a workout regime, musicians across the country talk about the secrets behind their pre-concert preparedness.

Yoga Se Hoga



Singer Armaan Malik did more than 70 shows globally in the last two years. Swearing by yoga, and adds that it is the reason behind his success as a live musician. “In my concerts, I sing and dance so I need the right energy level and stamina to do so. It’s not been easy for me. That’s why I went into [learning] basic yoga. I also undergo a bit of cardio regime where I sort out my breathing and have enough energy to perform on stage,” he says. Sukhwinder Singh is another musician who does yoga everyday. “I practise yoga daily without fail and that’s why I stay so fit, and I am able to do so many live shows,” he says, adding, “I am a very carefree guy, and I enjoy my life. But Yoga is one thing which will always remain a constant in my life.”

Sleep Well

It is imperative for music composer-singer Amaal Mallik to get enough sleep when he is on tour. “Firstly, performing on stage may seem easy but it’s one of the most physically and mentally exhausting things to do for anyone. (For me) it is mainly about the number of hours [of sleep] you get. You can sound great if you’ve slept well,” he says.

He adds, “In our film industry, there is no time to even blink. I try to get as much sleep as I can between all the tight schedules. That’s when you look and sound fresh, when you get on the stage.”

Avoid Fried Food at all costs

Singer Guru Randhawa, who loves to perform live, feels live concerts are a way to establish a connect with fans. He stays away from fried food and desserts, when on tour. There’s no specific diet that I follow when I am on tour, (but) I strictly avoid fried food and don’t usually eat much before the show. I avoid cold drinks as well. Harrdy Sandhu, too, has a similar diet plan when he goes on tour. “Things I mostly eat are a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats and fibre,” he says. Armaan makes it a point to not eat anything “heavy” before a show, since it makes him “sleepy”. “I have a clear chicken soup and a small piece of bread (carbs) for energy. I strictly avoid all fried foods and cold stuff to keep my voice in best shape,” says Armaan. Drinking lots of water is also a must for the musicians when on tour. Harrdy’s day starts with “one litre of water” and he feels drinking water is extremely important to keep him fit. “I have started consuming more water than before and that has brought about a huge difference to my health,” adds Armaan.

Gym Workouts

Guru Randhawa and Harrdy Sandhu love to workout in the gym and keep themselves in shape for a concert. Sandhi works out for “ hour and a half hour everyday, while Randhawa’s gym session lasts for 45 -60 minutes. “It’s a mix of cardio and strength training exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and rigorous training on an empty stomach followed by a healthy meal,” says Randhawa.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth