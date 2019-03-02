1 killed, 2 hurt after car overturns on yamuna expressway

One person was killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in overturned near the Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday morning.

The accident took place around 8am and the vehicle was allegedly speeding. The three persons in the white Maruti Wagon R were going to Delhi from Allahabad when it overturned on the expressway, five kilometres from the Zero Point, in Kasna, Greater Noida.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Sunny, of Prahladpur Bangar area in northwest Delhi, who was employed as a sales agent at an automobile store in Delhi. He was allegedly asleep on the rear seat of the Wagon R when the accident took place.

The two other injured persons were identified as Jai Shankar Sahoo and Sohan, both residents of Delhi and employed as medical representatives with a pharmaceutical firm.

“We received information around 8.10am that an accident has taken place. A team was sent to the spot to bring all three to Yatharth hospital for medical attention. Sunny was declared dead on arrival by a team of doctors. The body of the victim was sent for an autopsy,” Ramphal Singh, station house officer, Kasna police station, said. The police said Sohan was driving the vehicle and Sahoo was seated next to him when the car overturned.

“Prima facie, it appears the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle. However, the driver told us that he could not recall how the accident took place. We believe he may have dozed off while driving,” Komal Kumar, police post in-charge, army welfare housing organisation, said. “We have informed the families of the victims and no complaint has been received till now,”Singh said.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 02:38 IST