11 rescued as storage space in Sector 10 catches fire in Noida

noida

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:05 IST

Eleven people were rescued from a burning building in sector 10 on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 10.30am at the third floor of a four-storey building in A block.

“A fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot, but because it was a storage space, it was extremely congested and the smoke was very dense. There were people trapped on the floor above and there was only one staircase. But we managed to help them get down eventually,” said Sanjeev Kumar Singh, fire station officer, Phase 1.

The trapped people were rescued via the terrace and it took more than an hour to completely control the fire.

Officials of the fire departments said that a short circuit may have caused the fire and because the storage space was cluttered, it spread quickly but was contained to only one floor.

In a separate incident, the house of a Ghaziabad based man in sector 37 caught fire on Wednesday night.

“The incident was reported around 8 pm. The owner, Vibhore, has a house in Ghaziabad also where his wife lives. The fire was contained in less than an hour and the only damage was to his flat,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, sector 39 police station.

He said that prima facie it seems that the man himself lit the fire under the influence of alcohol.

“When we reached the spot, the stench of kerosene oil and alcohol was strong suggesting that he himself lit the fire. He did not suffer any injuries in the incident,” said the SHO.