16 children, driver injured as school bus hits pillar in Noida underpass

The driver of a school bus and 16 children in it were injured when the bus hit a pillar at an underpass in Noida on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 8 am at Rajnigandha Underpass in Sector 16 of Noida when a school bus belonging to Apeejay School hit one of the pillars.

According to police, 30 children along with bus driver and conductor were travelling in the bus at the time of accident.

“We received information that a school bus has met with an accident and a team was dispatched to the spot immediately. The bus is being removed now,” said Manoj Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

According to witnesses, the vehicle skidded off due to sand and construction material lying on the road in the underpass, causing the driver to lose control.

The bus driver and 16 children suffered injuries in the accident.

“All injured persons were rushed to nearby Kailash Hospital in Sector 27. The bus driver who has been identified as Ganga Saran, is in critical state. The children were given first aid and then sent off to home with their parents,” Pant said.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 11:08 IST