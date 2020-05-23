17 new Covid-19 cases reported from GB Nagar

noida

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:20 IST

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 17 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 324.

Eleven more employees of the OPPO mobile firm in Greater Noida were found positive, health department officials said. However, they have not been counted under the GB Nagar case list as officials are yet to confirm their home district. Till date, 10 employees of the company were from the district who tested positive for the infection earlier.

The 17 new patients include a 27-year-old man, employee of a leading Hindi newspaper, from Gijhod village in Sector 53. He had shown mild symptoms. Another 33-year-old man from the Gijhod was also found positive and is believed to have contracted the disease from an earlier patient from the area.

Four members of a family -- A 39-year-old woman, 14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy and 26-year-old man -- contracted the disease from a man who was earlier found positive for the infection and runs an electrician shop in Harola area of Sector 5. One more man aging 35-year-old was also found positive from Harola but his exact source of infection is not known.

“There are many cases which have come up from the Harola area so there is presence of Covid-19 infection in the area. There are many cases wherein we aren’t aware of the exact source of infection but the area is a containment zone so infection is present there,” said senior officials from the health department.

Three Covid-19 patients were identified from the Nangla Charandas area of Sector 81 including two 27-year-old men and a 23-year-old woman. The men are close contacts of the previous case while the woman was found in a health camp organized in the area.

Two contacts of the Covid-19 positive employees of OPPO were also found positive for the infection from the Bisada village in the Dadri block including a 29-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.

A 25-year-old man from Kasna, Greater Noida, a 38-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son from the Eco Village Supertech in Greater Noida and 42-year-old man from the Barola area of Sector 49 were also found positive for the infection. All the persons had Influenza like illness.

The health department has been paying extra focus on containing the spread of Covid-19 among the employees of the Zee Media Group in Sector 16 A of Noida after 32 employees have been found infected. Officials have sealed the fourth floor of the Zee building from where the index case was reported.

In the last three days, officials have screened 400 employees of the organization to trace close contacts of the positive patients. The entire building is being repeatedly sanitized since May 15 when the first case was reported from the company. Around 267 employees were screened and given medication in the health camp. Samples of 50 more employees who are close contacts of the positive patients are collected and they have been put under institutional quarantine. Their reports are awaited.

Despite multiple attempts managing editor of Zee News, Sudhir Chaudhary, wasn’t available for comment.

After the first case was reported on May 15, officials had taken 51 samples of employees, out of which 28 were found positive. “Currently, only 150-200 workers are reporting for work in the organization. All of them are asymptomatic and they are screened every day. In a very short duration, a large number of cases have been detected from the organization. The transmission of the disease occurred at the work place. Extreme containment measures are required to prevent the spread of disease,” said the district surveillance officer in his press statement.

Inquiry ordered after Covid suspect goes missing

District magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter of a 21-year-old man who was a Coronavirus suspect and went missing while he was on the way to Sharda Hospital from Galgotias quarantine center in Greater Noida on April 23. Officials realized his missing almost after three weeks after his employers and family members called continuously to find out his whereabouts.

“I have ordered an inquiry headed by the chief development officer AK Singh into the matter of the missing man from the Galgotias hostel. The CDO is expected to submit his report on the matter on a priority basis,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

On May 21, an FIR was registered with the Dankaur police after a thorough investigation done at a personal level by the Galgotias University quarantine incharge Dr Anil Gupta failed to find out the whereabouts of the missing man.