18 persons arrested from spa centre in Greater Noida for running sex racket

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:30 IST

Greater Noida: Police on Monday night conducted a raid and arrested 18 persons, including seven women, from a spa centre in Sector Gamma 1 for their alleged involvement in a sex racket. The police have recovered 18 mobile phones, ₹1.14 lakh in cash, gold jewellery, some medicines and a few packets of condoms from their possession.

The police have also seized two digital video recorders of CCTV cameras and a register from the spa centre located in Jagat Farm market.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 3, said that police received information about operation of a sex racket from the spa. “The police conducted a search and found some men and women in cubicles in incriminating positions. The police team also found some condoms and sex medicines from their possession,” he said.

The suspects were arrested and brought to Beta II police station where an FIR was registered against them under sections 3,4,5,7 (2) (a) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The complainant Brijnandan Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida 1, in the FIR stated that the police team conducted a search and found a person at the reception. “The receptionist was identified as Deepak, a supervisor of the spa centre. He is a resident of Shahberi in Greater Noida West,” the FIR said.

During interrogation, Deepak revealed that the spa centre was running a sex racket. “The spa centre used to charge ₹2,000-5,000 from each customer and took 50% commission and paid rest amount to the women,” Rai said in the FIR.

Some female police personnel conducted a search of the premise and found six women and 10 men from the cubicles. The police also found the owner of the spa centre from the spot and arrested her.

The women suspects told police during interrogation that they were involved in a sex trade to support their family. According to the police, the arrested persons are natives of various districts of UP, including Etah, Ghaziabad, Etawah, and Gautam Budh Nagar, and they lived on rented accommodations in the neighbourhood.

Police said that the suspects had been running this sex racket for the last one year. All 18 suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.