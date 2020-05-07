e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 2 hospital staffers molest Covid-19 patient in Greater Noida, arrested

2 hospital staffers molest Covid-19 patient in Greater Noida, arrested

The 20-year-old woman, who had recently given birth to a child, was admitted to the Sharda Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the officials said.

noida Updated: May 07, 2020 18:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
Noida, India - April 27, 2020: Voluters during a disinfection drive at Child Specialist hospital during lockdown, Sector 30.
Noida, India - April 27, 2020: Voluters during a disinfection drive at Child Specialist hospital during lockdown, Sector 30. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

A coronavirus patient was allegedly molested by two staffers at a private hospital in Greater Noida where she was undergoing treatment, with the police on Thursday arresting the accused, officials said.

The 20-year-old woman, who had recently given birth to a child, was admitted to the Sharda Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the officials said.

After the matter came to light, an FIR was registered at the Knowledge Park police station against the two staffers -- a sanitation worker and a store worker -- on a complaint by the hospital authorities.

“Accused Luvkush and Praveen were booked under IPC 354 (attempt to outrage modesty) and have been arrested,” a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Sharda Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, said the two staffers were hired by another agency engaged by it for the work and they have been removed from their jobs.

“As the matter came to light, the two were immediately removed from the job and their hiring agency was informed about it. They have tendered an apology. On our part, we gave a complaint to the police so that action could be taken against the two,” the hospital spokesperson told PTI. 

tags
top news
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
How Nissan Kicks 2020 plans to upstage Hyundai, Kia in battle for more features
How Nissan Kicks 2020 plans to upstage Hyundai, Kia in battle for more features
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
When husbands don’t perform, wives are blamed: Sania Mirza
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News