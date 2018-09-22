20-year-old man booked for raping minor on pretext of birthday party

The family members of a 14-year-old class nine student have lodged an FIR against a 20-year-old man from Shahberi who, they alleged, had raped the student five months ago at a rented flat where he had called her on the pretext of attending his birthday party.

The family alleged that the accused had been raping her since then and blackmailing her by threatening to post objectionable pictures of her on the Internet.

The girl’s family approached the Vijay Nagar police station and forwarded their complaint on Thursday night. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR under Section 376 (for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were levied against the accused, identified as one Imran.

The girl’s uncle said she had not told anyone in the family about the incident, but they noticed that she was not concentrating on her studies and was upset. The women of the family asked her what was going on and she told them.

The family stays in a locality under the Vijay Nagar police station while the accused is a resident of Shahberi in Greater Noida.

The police said they have lodged an FIR against Imran and formed teams to arrest the accused. “The accused is on the run. We have formed teams to nab him and an FIR for rape has also been lodged. The girl has been sent for medical examination,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, said.

