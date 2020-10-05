₹22.5 crore C&D waste treatment plant begins operations in Noida

noida

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:41 IST

A construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant, built at a cost of ₹22.5 crore, began operations in Sector 80 on Monday.

The authority had conceived the project in 2017 to deal with construction waste, which posed a huge challenge to the city authorities. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma were present at the event to mark the launch of the plant.

The authority had on September 6, 2018, hired Ramky Reclamation and Recycling Limited to process of C&D waste. According to the contract, the firm set up a plant in Sector 80 with a capacity to process 300 metric tonnes of construction waste daily.

Officials said the agency can sell the recycled products and earn revenue. The agency will make bricks, tiles and other material to raise funds out of selling these items.

“Companies or other units that generate 20 metric tonnes of construction waste daily or 300 metric tonnes monthly would be considered as bulk waste generators. These bulk waste generators will have to pay Rs495 per tonne to the authority for the treatment of their waste. If they collect and transport their waste to the plant, then they can pay Rs148 per tonne for treatment only,” said SC Mishra senior project engineer of the Noida authority.

There are 20 collection points, where the agency will first collect the waste and then transport to the plant.

There are at least 400 ongoing housing projects in Noida and hundreds of other infrastructure projects that include road repair, road resurfacing, repair of drains, development of parks and other individual construction sites.

Construction or demolition waste generated at these sites used to be thrown on vacant places. Now that the plant is operational, this waste will be treated as per rules.

“Our aim is to make the city neat and clean. To make the city clean, it is of utmost importance that we handle the construction and demolition waste properly as per the 2016 waste management rules. This plant will make sure the city’s roads and vacant places are not filed up with he construction or demolition waste,” said Mishra.