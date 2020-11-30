e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 3 held for smuggling cattle in Greater Noida

3 held for smuggling cattle in Greater Noida

noida Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Greater Noida: Three men were nabbed by the Greater Noida police for allegedly transporting cattle for sale illegally via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Police recovered 37 buffaloes from them.

Police officials said the animals were intercepted following inputs from a Haryana-based animal lover.

“Based on the inputs, the vehicle was stopped with the help of a PRV on a stretch of the expressway opposite Atai Muradpur village and three men were apprehended,” said Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer, Ecotech 1 police station.

The smugglers were identified as Waseem and Ruddar, natives of Ajmer and Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Mohammad Murtza, a native of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police found 36 female and one male buffalo cramped in the bed of the truck in which the suspects were moving. The animals were rescued and the vehicle was seized.

The SHO said the animals were being brought from Haryana for sale in the district.

Police personnel said the suspects claimed the animals were theirs but they did not have valid documents.

“The three seemed to be working alone but we will be on the lookout for any other people involved with them. They don’t have any prior criminal history,” said Kumar.

They were booked under relevant sections of the prevention of cruelty to animals act at the Ecotech 1 police station. The men were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail

.

top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
MPs want more checks on govt
MPs want more checks on govt
HTLS 2020: Resetting the coordinates for the journey to the future
HTLS 2020: Resetting the coordinates for the journey to the future
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
No toilets, a sanitation challenge at farmer agitation sites in Delhi
No toilets, a sanitation challenge at farmer agitation sites in Delhi
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In