₹37cr drinking water supply project to be launched on Monday for six wards of Vijay Nagar

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has decided to launch a major drinking water supply project for six of the corporation’s wards in Vijay Nagar area.

The project, under Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, will be launched on Monday is pegged to cost ₹37 crore.

An estimated population of nearly 1.6 lakh that resides in the six residential wards 18, 12, 45, 11, 66 and 2 of localities such as Vijay Nagar, Pratap Vihar, Sarvodaya Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar, among others, will be benefitted by the project, officials said.

The project is slotted to get completed within two years.

“The localities under these wards have provision for drinking water, but the supply infrastructure is not robust. Majority of the population has installed submersible pumps to get drinking water,” municipal commissioner CP Singh said.

Under the new project, the corporation has planned to construct five water reservoirs, one overhead tank, 12 tubewells, one pumping plant and nearly 60km of main and subsidiary water supply lines to supply clean and safe drinking water to homes.

The different areas of Vijay Nagar are located close to river Hindon and adjacent to NH-24. In absence of proper water supply infrastructure, the residents are forced to purchase packaged water or draw water by installing submersible pumps.

“There is a major water supply issue in these areas. There are many small units which operate and supply packaged groundwater to households. The groundwater water is packaged and supplied at different rates ranging from ₹10 to ₹50, depending on the quantity. In the absence of proper water supply, residents have no option but to buy water,” said Praveen Arora, a Vijay Nagar resident.

“Once the project is complete, majority population will be able to get water supply. The project will be launched on Monday under the Central government’s AMRUT scheme,” Singh added.

The project will be executed by the UP Jal Nigam.