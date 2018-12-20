50kg marijuana worth Rs 20 lakh seized after encounter in Noida Sector 54; four held

The Noida Sector 24 police arrested four people in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after an encounter in Sector 54, and recovered more than 50kg of marijuana worth Rs 20 lakh, from them. The drugs were allegedly being smuggled in from Odisha.

According to the police, they were tipped off that the accused would be passing by the Spice Mall in Sector 25A in a white car.

“Based on this, a checkpoint was set up. When they reached the spot around 11.30pm, the accused broke through the barricading and fired at the police team. They fled the spot, and went towards Sector 54,” Pankaj Pant, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

He said the car hit a tree a little later after which the police were able to nab the four accused, while two of their accomplices managed to flee. The car was seized, and two pistols were recovered from the accused.

The arrested accused are residents of Bihar and have been identified as Mangal Lal (23), Gunjan Rai (26), Gulshan Yadav (25) and Rajiv Yadav (31), while Angad and Ranjan are on the run.

Police officers found 50kg marijuana hidden in the car. “The marijuana had been hidden in compartments made under the seats and in the boot, and is valued at Rs 20 lakh.

They were bringing the drugs in from Odisha via Kolkata and Bihar,” Pant said.

He added that two members of the gang had been arrested earlier this year, during which the police recovered 15kg marijuana.

“We are on the lookout for the other members of the gang, and their suppliers,” Pant said.

He added that the accused, during questioning, said they supplied drugs near schools and colleges in the district, along with metro stations. The police said they are on the lookout for such spots and will conduct raids at suspected spots.

The four accused were produced before a magistrate and sent to jail.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:33 IST