57-year-old BKU supporter from Baghpat dies at UP Gate

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:38 IST

Ghaziabad: A 57-year-old farmer, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) supporter from Baghpat, died on the first day of the New Year at the UP Gate protest site amid the bone-chilling cold. Police officials said that the family did not opt for post-mortem and his body was sent in an ambulance to his hometown.

The deceased, identified as Galtan Singh, had joined the protest two days ago and occupied a roadside space below the UP Gate flyover. The man had come along with his two brothers and a son who said that they will perform the last rites in Baghpat and rejoin the protest.

“He came along with others from our village Nangal Bhagwanpur two days ago. Today morning, he complained of breathlessness and his son rushed him to a nearby hospital but he died before he could reach the hospital,” said Azad Singh, elder brother of the deceased.

“We are taking his body to our village for the last rites. We don’t want to leave UP Gate and have told our leaders that we will rejoin the protest after completing the last rites,” he added.

Thousands of protesters from western UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab are part of the ongoing protests at the UP Gate and have occupied the area since November 28 for their demand of repeal of the Centre’s three new farm laws and a new law on minimum support price.

During the recent sixth round of talks with the government, the government representatives had told the farmers’ leaders that women, children and elderly should be sent back home as the weather conditions are adverse.

“There has been a proposal to this effect from the government and we told them that this will be placed before our core committee. Meanwhile, we told people to go back but none of them is ready to go. So far, about 40 persons have died during the ongoing agitation at different protest sites. Friday’s was the first death at the UP Gate,” said Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of BKU.

Following the death, farmer leaders paid tributes and also arranged for an ambulance to send the body to Baghpat.

Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2), said, “The family did not opt for post mortem of the deceased and we sent the body in an ambulance to Baghpat. People at the site told us that he suffered breathlessness and died soon thereafter.”

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary on Friday arrived at the UP Gate protest site and urged the farmers to continue their agitation. “I am here to uplift the morale of the protesters and support them. I have urged them to carry on their protest peacefully and the government will succumb to their demands. Anyone who supports farmers should come out and support them,” he said.