e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Covid-19 tally to 236

6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Covid-19 tally to 236

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded three deaths due to coronavirus so far, according to officials.

noida Updated: May 13, 2020 20:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
A sanitation worker sanitizing the campus of Wave City during lockdown, Sector 32, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, May 05, 2020.
A sanitation worker sanitizing the campus of Wave City during lockdown, Sector 32, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, May 05, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of cases to 236 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

Also, two patients were discharged from hospital after successful treatment for COVID-19, leaving 90 active cases, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded three deaths due to coronavirus so far, according to officials.

“Total 167 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which six were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 236,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients are a 51-year-old man from Sector 5, a 22-year-old man from Sector 22, a 24-year-old man from Sector 8, a 34-year-old man from Sector 66 and a 34-year-old woman from Sector 76 -- all in Noida, the officer said.

A 30-year-old resident of Jewar in Greater Noida has also tested positive for the infection, he added. On the brighter side, two male patients, aged 25 and 42, were discharged from the Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, after treatment, Dohare said in a statement “So far, 143 of the 236 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 90 active cases in the district,” the surveillance officer said.

The recovery rate of patients is 60.59 per cent, according to official statistics. According to officials, so far 4,376 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 501 people are currently under institutional quarantine.

So far, three men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to coronavirus, as per the officials.

tags
top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Army considers ‘tour-of-duty’ model to allow youth to serve for 3 years
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In