7 more test positive for Covid-19 in Noida; count now at 48

noida

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:31 IST

Seven more persons have tested positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS CoV 2) in Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 48, health officials said on Wednesday.

The district’s chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Anurag Bhargava, said that six out of the 48 patients who have been detected positive for the SARS CoV 2 have already been discharged. This means that the number of active cases stands at 42. “Apart from three cases detected Tuesday night, we have found seven new cases on Wednesday. Overall, 317 people are currently admitted in different isolation wards in the district, including 183 in Sector 39 district hospital, 97 in Dr BR Ambedkar SC/ST hostel in Gautam Budh University, 19 in Super-specialty Paediatric Hospital and Postgraduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI or child PGI), and 18 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS),” he said.

Dr Bhargava further said that the district health department has put 2,046 persons on surveillance. “We have, so far, notified 1,353 persons having overseas travel record, out of which 1,235 have already been tracked. At least 460 of them belong to cases older than 28 days,” he said.

The CMO also said that samples of 696 people have been collected and sent to different laboratories. “While 48 of them have tested Covid-19 positive, the reports of 445 have been found to be negative. Results are still awaited in 203 samples,” he said.

On the other hand, GB Nagar district magistrate(DM) Suhas LY said the administration is leaving no stone unturned to trace the contacts of the positive patients. “We have formed well-equipped additional teams in this connection. The primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons will have to undergo isolation or home quarantine, depending on the situation,” he said.

Claiming that the situation in the district is under control, he said that people will have to follow all precautions and safety measures to avoid the spread of the virus. “Those who are not maintaining social distancing will put the whole society at risk. The administration is making all efforts to minimise the difficulties of citizens during this 21-day lockdown,” he said.

The DM further said that for lodging the doctors and paramedical staff, who are involved in tackling the pandemic in different hospitals of the district, the administration has also taken over three hotels, including Radisson Blu, Savoy Suites and Stellar Gymkhana in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Noida MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, on Wednesday, has handed over 100-bed isolation ward at Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga, which is being run by Kailash Group of Hospitals. While handing over the isolation ward to Narendra Bhooshan, CEO, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Dr Sharma said that the group of hospitals will bear all the costs to run this isolation centre.