94-year-old Noida man beats Covid-19

In Gautam Buddha Nagar district 41 new patients have been detected across 20 sectors and some in rural areas of the district as 31 others have also been discharged from hospitals.

noida Updated: Jun 08, 2020 09:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Noida, Uttar Pradesh
In Noida till date, 413 patients have been cured and 211 are active cases while 8 people have succumbed.
A 94-year-old man has managed to defeated Covid-19 in Noida even as 31 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY tweeted the man’s photo and wrote “This 94-year-old resident turned Covid negative and was discharged today. He is an inspiration to many like me. Sir, you motivate us to work even harder, we all residents wish you a very long and healthy life.”

 

The DM further said in the tweet on Unlock 1.0 “For all those activities permitted by state govt, due to start from June 8, no separate permission is required. They can start with all the prescribed precautions. Today we held meeting with Hotel and Mall representatives regarding suggested measures by the govt.”

The patients have been found in sectors including 63, 73 , 62 and upscale Cherry County and Panchsheel Greens in Greater Noida, and in rural areas of Mamura and other villages.

