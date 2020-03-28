e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / All online grocery, medicine delivery firms, can serve residents, says Gautam Budh Nagar administration

All online grocery, medicine delivery firms, can serve residents, says Gautam Budh Nagar administration

noida Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:43 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Saturday said that all agencies and firms — that want to deliver essential services — were welcome to join the effort. Earlier the administration, police and district authority had named 39 firms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Big Bazaar, Grofers and Big Basket, among others, who would be allowed to deliver essential items as well as laboratory services at home.

Later, the list was expanded and the administration removed the cap of 39 agencies and invited everyone who could deliver essential services to join the effort so that residents did not suffer.

“We welcome all firms, who want to extend their services, in this time of crisis. Our objective is that people should get all essential services without any hassle. There is no limitation on the number of agencies that can be roped in,” said BN Singh, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration.

The administration also said that any laboratory or hospital that is willing to provide assistance to patients or needy people can come forward and serve.

On the lines of Delhi, the Gautam Budh Nagar district — comprising Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway — allowed 39 firms including online delivery firms, food outlets, vegetable suppliers and private laboratories to deliver services at the doorstep of residents. But many other agencies expressed their willingness to join the effort. In view of this, the administration has allowed all agencies to serve without any hurdles.

Earlier the administration, police and the authorities had decided to issue identity cards to only those supplying essential goods such as milk, fruits, grocery, medicine and other items. But it created a hurdle as issuance of passes took time. As a result, the supply of essential goods got affected and delayed and residents in sectors and group housing complexes started facing issues.

“We allowed movement of vehicles carrying essential goods without passes because it was otherwise impacting supply and consumers were bearing the brunt. But now without passes and any restrictions on essential services, the supply chain has got smoother,” said Abhay Kumar Singh sub divisional magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News