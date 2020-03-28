All online grocery, medicine delivery firms, can serve residents, says Gautam Budh Nagar administration

noida

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:43 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Saturday said that all agencies and firms — that want to deliver essential services — were welcome to join the effort. Earlier the administration, police and district authority had named 39 firms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Big Bazaar, Grofers and Big Basket, among others, who would be allowed to deliver essential items as well as laboratory services at home.

Later, the list was expanded and the administration removed the cap of 39 agencies and invited everyone who could deliver essential services to join the effort so that residents did not suffer.

“We welcome all firms, who want to extend their services, in this time of crisis. Our objective is that people should get all essential services without any hassle. There is no limitation on the number of agencies that can be roped in,” said BN Singh, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration.

The administration also said that any laboratory or hospital that is willing to provide assistance to patients or needy people can come forward and serve.

On the lines of Delhi, the Gautam Budh Nagar district — comprising Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway — allowed 39 firms including online delivery firms, food outlets, vegetable suppliers and private laboratories to deliver services at the doorstep of residents. But many other agencies expressed their willingness to join the effort. In view of this, the administration has allowed all agencies to serve without any hurdles.

Earlier the administration, police and the authorities had decided to issue identity cards to only those supplying essential goods such as milk, fruits, grocery, medicine and other items. But it created a hurdle as issuance of passes took time. As a result, the supply of essential goods got affected and delayed and residents in sectors and group housing complexes started facing issues.

“We allowed movement of vehicles carrying essential goods without passes because it was otherwise impacting supply and consumers were bearing the brunt. But now without passes and any restrictions on essential services, the supply chain has got smoother,” said Abhay Kumar Singh sub divisional magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.