Amity varsity students devise Covid-19 kit, with ‘smart’ gloves, wearables to maintain social distancing, hygiene

noida

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:51 IST

To protect people from Covid-19, students of Amity University have come up with a handy low-cost and low-powered battery operated kit that contains an electronic smart device for maintaining social distancing, smart gloves with a self-sanitising system, and an electronic device to keep one’s hands away from the face.

VK Jain, professor of Amity Institute of Advanced Research and Studies (materials and devices), who led the project, said the kit would cost about ₹500. He said a few companies have approached the lab for manufacturing these kits commercially. “The talks are in the final stage. Within a month, they would be available in the market,” Jain said.

Explaining the uses of each item in the kit, Jain said, “The electronic smart device helps the user maintain a social distance of six feet from others. It has a buzzer and a light alarm and it warns the user if the six feet distance is breached. The radio frequency based device can be worn as a wrist band and has chargeable batteries.”

Jain said the gloves in the kit will not only protect the wearer, but also prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease owing to its special design. “The inner layer is the same as that of a normal glove followed by second layer consisting of a special material loaded with antiviral agents, sanitiser and disinfectant. The topmost layer is perforated to release the antiviral agent to the surface which will kill the virus and prevent its spread. The sanitiser is released automatically by the movement of fingers when they hold an object,” Jain said.

Suman Nagpal, a member of this team, said to prevent the most common habit of touching one’s face, they have also created an automatic alarm device. “This wearable low-cost and low-powered battery operated device will support individuals in building positive habits. It would emit an alarm each time a user tries to touch their face. This gadget is very affordable, lightweight and can be worn around the neck like a pendant. It has a buzzer alarm, a LED light and vibrator and the alert that will become stronger as the hand gets closer to the face,” she said.