Home / Noida / An NGO’s helping hand for farmers at Chilla Border

An NGO’s helping hand for farmers at Chilla Border

noida Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:53 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
         

The BKU-Lokshakti members protesting at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal on Saturday observed ‘maun’ (silence) for five minutes in memory of the farmers who had died while protesting the farms law.

Master Shyoraj Singh, president BKU-Lokshakti, compared these farm laws to colonial – Abadkari Bill introduced in 1906 – which was anti-farmer. The farmers had protested for nine months and forced the British government to withdraw this bill. We will make our strategy after the January 4 meeting with the government to how long the protest will go,” BKU-Lokshakti president said.

As the temperature dipped over the last two days, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) provided protesting farmers at the Chilla border between Noida and Delhi with blankets, sleeping bags and other winter essentials.

The facility was provided by Gurugram-based Hemkund Foundation.

Gurpreet Singh, a representative of the foundation, said that they have been supporting the farmers at different places. “We have set up sleeping tents at Singhu border as well. These shelter offers protection against bitter cold, rain and wind,” he said.

He said a tent can accommodate four persons and they also provide blankets, toothpaste, toothbrush, bathing soap, washing detergent, oil, mosquito repellent, sanitary napkins and milk.

Yogesh Pratap Singh, BKU-Bhanu UP President, said that there was slight rain on Friday night which brought down the temperature. “We sought help of the NGO for the safety of farmers. The protest will go one if the farmers are safe. To keep farmers warm, we visit the neighbouring bushes and bring timber for bone fire to beat the cold,” he said. The farmers also make breakfast, lunch and dinner at the spot to keep the protest going.

Reports of farmer deaths prompted the organisation to attempt to boost their supporters’ morale.

