As businesses suffer, shop owners want odd-even system to be scrapped

noida

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:05 IST

As businesses in Noida fail to attract enough footfall despite markets being open, owners now want work to resume for all six days of the week, instead of alternate days as per the present odd-even system.

The previous phase of the lockdown had allowed markets to open while maintaining norms of social distancing and necessary precautions. In order to avoid overcrowding, business owners and officials alike came up with the odd-even system while keeping aside Sunday as a fixed off day for sanitisation purposes. Earlier this week, business owners, however, changed the off day to a weekday as they did not want to loose out on the Sunday rush of buyers.

“We saw some significant footfall when the markets first opened as people stepped out to purchase things they wanted during the lockdown, such as appliances or clothes. However, the rush soon ended after the first couple of days. People are no loner stepping into the markets as before, because of which businesses are unable to pick up pace,” said Anita, a stationery shop owner in Savitri market.

Business owners feel that the odd-even system is cutting into the revenue and, as such, they want authorities to reconsider the system.

“One set of people never gets a chance to open their shops on Sundays. This is unfair. If the odd-even system is supposed to continue for the long run, we need to come up with ways to ensure that everyone gets an equal opportunity to do business. Either Sundays need to be alternated for the business owners or we need to come up with a uniform system for everyone,” said Amit Jain, who owns a wristwatch showroom in Sector 18.

Taking note of the predicament of the shop owners, the Sector 18 market association has requested the administration to allow for a six-day working week.

“In Lucknow, markets with dividers in between can open shops for six days. In Sector 18, no two showrooms are exactly opposite of each other. There is enough space to maintain social distancing and we can open up for six days without flouting any social distancing norms. This way, owners will not face any losses. Therefore, we have requested the administration to consider the situation,” said Sushil Kumar Jain, president, Sector 18 market association.

The district administration is yet to issue any specific guidelines for malls, which are supposed to open from June 8.

“A decision can be taken only after reviewing the situation and guidelines will be issued accordingly. There are various methods that were being considered for the gradual opening up of businesses and the odd-even system was the most suitable for urban areas,” said district labour commissioner, PK Singh.