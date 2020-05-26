e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / As migrants leave city, Noida shuts one of five community kitchens

As migrants leave city, Noida shuts one of five community kitchens

noida Updated: May 26, 2020 22:51 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

With a drastic fall in the number of migrant workers, including construction labourers, daily wage earners and their dependents, the district administration has shut down one of its five community kitchens set up at a Shani temple at the Delhi-Noida border.

During the peak of the lockdown period, the Noida authority had served food to 1.3 lakh migrant workers daily. However, presently, only less than 40% of the dependents need free food from kitchens, said officials.

“We have decided to shut down a community kitchen at the Shani temple because most of the migrants who were depended on this facility are not turning up for free food. Earlier, we were cooking food for at least 600 people at this facility. But now, most of them may have either gone back to their respective home towns or have gone back to their work,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The authority officials said that less than 40% the people now need food across the city in different areas.

The Noida authority is running four community kitchens in the district in areas such as Harola, Sector 5, Bhangel, Sorkha and Mamura. When the government announced the nationwide lockdown with the aim of preventing the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Noida authority had started these kitchens to distribute fresh food for the migrants, who were left jobless.

But the Uttar Pradesh government on May 18 decided to resume operations at factories, construction sites and other businesses. The government also started providing transport facilities to the migrants so that they can go back to their respective home towns. The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and other agencies have sent back more than 80,000 migrants already.

“We believe that most of them have back gone to their home towns and others have returned to their respective jobs,” said Tripathi.

The authority officials said that migrants are leaving the city daily and their numbers are decreasing very fast. If all these migrants leave, we will shut down all the kitchens. As per data available, till May 24, the authority has distributed 1,07,376 food packets to migrant workers. An additional 50 lakh food packets were distributed by self help groups, developers, private firms, corporate houses and individuals.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Bundesliga live score & updates: Dortmund 0-1 Bayern in 2nd half
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In