Home / Noida / At Chilla border, farmers vow to continue fight, welcome New Year with folk dances

At Chilla border, farmers vow to continue fight, welcome New Year with folk dances

noida Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A group of farmers protesting at the Chilla border (Noida-Delhi link road) on Friday vowed to continue their protest against the Centre’s new farm bills amid the bone-chilling cold. The farmers also organised folk dances to welcome the New Year.

Tarun Sharma, state vice-president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), said, “We have been on protest for over a month against the farm bills. The government is adamant on its stand while the farmers are also ready to continue their fight. The temperature has fallen in the last few days but we have resolved to continue our struggle. On January 1, we offered red roses to police personnel and media people. We also organised a Ragini (folk dance) programme to entertain the protesters.”

The supporters and members of BKU (Bhanu) have been protesting at the Chilla border since January 1. On Friday too, the Noida-Delhi road remained close due to the protest.

The protesting farmers at Dalit Prerna Sthal distributed ‘kheer’ on the occasion of New Year, and continued with their struggle.

Dr SK Giri, general secretary of BKU (Lok Shakti), said that our farmers continued protest at Dalit Prerna Sthal. “We heard that a farmer died due to heart attack at the UP gate on Friday. The farmers’ health and well being is important as the temperature is falling. On Friday, we called a doctor to check up on protesting farmers. The doctor advised farmers to observe precautions,” he said.

The farmers were seen keeping themselves warm with bonfire and hookah at the Dalit Prerna Sthal. A group of street players also performed there to entertain the protesters. BKU (Lok Shakti) president Master Shyoraj Singh said that the protest will continue till the government withdraws all the three farm laws and gives in written about MSP.

The farmers are protesting against the three farm laws --The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- for over one month.

