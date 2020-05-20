BJP-Congress lock horns on sending migrants home, 4 Cong leaders booked

noida

Updated: May 20, 2020 22:52 IST

Noida police on Wednesday said it has filed FIRs against four Congress leaders and several unknown people for unlawful assembly and not wearing masks under Sections 144, 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code.

Police said Congress’ Uttar Pradesh general secretary Virendra Singh Guddu, state vice-president Pankaj Malik, Noida city’s president Mohammad Shahbuddin, Delhi state Congress president Anil Chaudhary, along with several other workers, have been booked for not wearing masks and engaging in unlawful assembly near Noida-Delhi border’s Kalindi Kunj Barrage site.

Congress leaders, however, said that they were booked when they were arranging buses for poor migrant workers, who are forced to walk to their respective hometowns, risking everything.

“The accused were found breaking the law, violating section 144 and other sections imposed by Gautam Budh Nagar administration in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. We cannot allow lawlessness and violation of law like that as it can be a threat to peace in the area,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police.

Miffed with police action Congress workers later staged a brief protest against the UP government in front of Sector 19 Noida city magistrate’s office, where they shouted slogans against the police.

“Congress party and our senior leader Priyanka Gandhi’s intention is to help the migrant workers, who are walking to their hometowns because the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state is not providing them adequate transport facilities. We have requested the UP government to put BJP’s flag above buses if they so want but to let the migrants use them because we cannot allow migrants to risk everything like this. The BJP must forget political differences ,” said Virendra Singh Guddu UP Congress general secretary.

The BJP, however, rebutted the allegations made by Congress workers.

“All allegations of Congress are false and politically motivated with regard to action against them and on providing buses. Congress does not want to help needy. They only want to milk political gains in the name of helping migrants. This is very sad and they should stop this immediately,” said Dhirendra Singh BJP MLA from Jewar and senior BJP leader.

The Uttar Pradesh government however said that had chalked out a detailed plan and were in the process of sending migrants back to their home towns safely via trains and buses.

“We have sent 52,000 migrants, including students and workers, back to their hometowns so far via trains. We allow them to register on our helpline and then send them the next day. This work will continue until all the migrants are sent, home” said Narendra Bhooshan, nodal officer of the operation to send migrants in Delhi to UP cities. Similarly the Gautam Budh Nagar administration is also sending migrants to Eastern UP cities via buses and trains.