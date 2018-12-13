14-year-old boy, a passerby, killed in celebratory firing in Greater Noida

A 14-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony in Dadri, Greater Noida, on Wednesday evening. The incident took place in MU sector of Greater Noida around 5pm.

Gaurav Singh (14), a native of nearby Ghodi Bacheda village, was hit by a stray bullet in the neck while several pellets pierced his chest.

The victim was rushed to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida where he was declared dead on arrival by a team of doctors.

According to police, the boy, a school student, was returning home when he was hit by a bullet and pellets allegedly fired from an air gun. Police claimed that the boy was not part of the celebrations and only happened to be passing by the procession at the time of the incident.

“An engagement ceremony was being held in the house of one Jagdish in MU sector and his son and three of his friends resorted to celebratory firing using pistols, air guns and countrymade guns. One bullet hit the boy in the neck and he was taken to Kailash Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” Ram Sen Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said.

“The medico-legal report states that he was brought dead to the hospital. His chest had several pellet injuries and we found a bullet injury to the neck,” a spokesperson of Kailash Hospital said.

Police said that they have registered a case of murder against four persons. “We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and its report is awaited. We have booked four persons under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 for murder. No arrest has been made yet,” Singh said.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 10:46 IST