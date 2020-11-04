Case registered against unknown person for stubble burning in Jewar

noida

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:36 IST

The police have registered a case against an unknown person for stubble burning in Jewar Bangar village on Wednesday. The case was registered based on the complaint by a local revenue officer (lekhpal), who found that someone had put a lot of crop residue on fire in Jewar Bangar village. The fire had created a lot of smoke in the neighbourhood on Tuesday, said police officials.

Vipin Kumar, local revenue officer who made the complaint, said that he received information from locals about stubble burning in a field in Jewar Bangar village. “I reached the spot and found that someone had put some crop residue on fire in a 0.77-hectare land. This land earlier belonged to a farmer named Yogendra. The government had later acquired the land and handed it over to Yamuna Authority for the development of Jewar Airport. The farmer had harvested the paddy crop and had left the stubble at the spot. On Tuesday, someone put it on fire,” he said.

This created a lot of smoke in the area, prompting the locals to complain to the lekhpal, who reached the spot for investigation. Kumar said that he questioned the farmer, Yogendra, who denied his involvement in the stubble burning. “The farmer said someone else may have been involved in burning the stubble. I then filed a complaint in Jewar police station against unknown person,” said Kumar.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer(SHO), Jewar police station, said that a case has been registered against unknown person under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. “We have launched an investigation into the matter. We have so far registered six cases of stubble burning in one month. We are also sensitising people about the harmful effects of stubble burning, which leads to pollution,” he said.

Stubble fires are a leading cause of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. On Wednesday, while Noida recorded an air quality index(AQI) reading of 345 and Greater Noida fared worse with an AQI reading of 368 — both in the ‘very poor’ category’.