Class 10 student shot dead in Jewar, three booked

noida

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:25 IST

Greater Noida: A 16-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by three persons in Jewar on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Ashish Singh, was a student of class 10 in a government school, the police said.

Ashish, a resident of Malpara mohalla in Jewar, was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead at 10:30am, the police said.

In a police complaint, victim’s uncle Dharmendra Singh stated that Ashish had gone to feed cattle in the shelter located at some distance from his home. “There were three persons – Ravi, his brother Ajay and one Alim Khan – at Ravi’s under construction house in the neighbourhood. They called Ashish and he went to meet them. The three suspects had a heated argument with Ashish over some issues. Ajay and Khan held Ashish, while Ravi took out a countrymade gun and opened fire,” he said in the complaint.

Dharmendra said that Ashish received a bullet injury in his head and collapsed on the ground. The suspect fled the spot after the crime, he said.

The police have registered a case against the suspects.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO, Jewar police station, said that Ravi is a distant relative of Ashish. “Ravi is a native of Haryana, and was presently living at his maternal grandparents’ house in Jewar. When a police team reached the spot, the suspects had fled. We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against three persons. We have launched a search to arrest the suspects,” he said.

The police said that Ravi’s father was murdered by some criminals a few years ago. It is suspected the boy’s murder may be linked to the past incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the report is awaited, the police said.