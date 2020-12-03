e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Class 10 student shot dead in Jewar, three booked

Class 10 student shot dead in Jewar, three booked

noida Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Greater Noida: A 16-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by three persons in Jewar on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Ashish Singh, was a student of class 10 in a government school, the police said.

Ashish, a resident of Malpara mohalla in Jewar, was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead at 10:30am, the police said.

In a police complaint, victim’s uncle Dharmendra Singh stated that Ashish had gone to feed cattle in the shelter located at some distance from his home. “There were three persons – Ravi, his brother Ajay and one Alim Khan – at Ravi’s under construction house in the neighbourhood. They called Ashish and he went to meet them. The three suspects had a heated argument with Ashish over some issues. Ajay and Khan held Ashish, while Ravi took out a countrymade gun and opened fire,” he said in the complaint.

Dharmendra said that Ashish received a bullet injury in his head and collapsed on the ground. The suspect fled the spot after the crime, he said.

The police have registered a case against the suspects.

Umesh Bahadur, SHO, Jewar police station, said that Ravi is a distant relative of Ashish. “Ravi is a native of Haryana, and was presently living at his maternal grandparents’ house in Jewar. When a police team reached the spot, the suspects had fled. We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against three persons. We have launched a search to arrest the suspects,” he said.

The police said that Ravi’s father was murdered by some criminals a few years ago. It is suspected the boy’s murder may be linked to the past incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and the report is awaited, the police said.

top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In