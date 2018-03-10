Clean energy the way forward, says vice-president in Noida

The vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu said at an event in Greater Noida that clean and green energy is the way forward for India and that Indian electricity producers must be prepared to overcome global challenges.

“Today, global warming and climate change are affecting every aspect of our life and the new electrical policy has to factor the urgent need to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development. With India ranking second in Renewable Energy Country Attractive Index (RECAI) in 2017, clean energy is bound to play a major role in the future and is the way forward. The total installed energy production in India touched 62, 846 gigawatts in December 2017, which amounts to 18.8% of the total energy capacity of India,” Naidu said.

The vice-president was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of ELECRAMA 2018, at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida on Sunday morning. Leading global manufacturers of electrical and electronic equipment are taking part in the five-day flagship event of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA).

Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu and state minister of industrial development Satish Mahana were also present for the inauguration.

Naidu said that the Indian electrical industry must gear up for global challenges in the near future.

“The Indian electrical industry is facing stiff competition from imports and they are seeking a level playing field for the domestic industry. The power sector will rise to the occasion to ensure that international quality standards are met and uninterrupted power is supplied at affordable prices,” Naidu said.

“When we see the global electrical market, we notice that brands such as LG and Samsung have become household names despite coming from a smaller country such as South Korea. We must not envy them but prepare ourselves as a country and I feel such forums are the place to introspect in this aspect. There is a saying that wise men learn from other’s experiences and fools, from their own. We say that wind must flow from all sides and we welcome all good ideas, technologies and information from everywhere,” Naidu said.

Regarding electrification of villages, the vice-president said that the Central government is committed to ensuring that all villages in India are electrified by this year.

“The government is taking various initiatives to improve electricity distribution in the country and India’ rank, according to the World Bank’s index for ease of getting electricity has improved from 99 to 26. By December 2017, only 1,370 of 18,452 villages were yet to be electrified,” Naidu said.

He said that Indians are inherently talented and in order to use that talent, the government must spend on research and development.

“We have shown our talent in IT sector and most of the countries seek to employ Indians in that field. Talent is inherent in India, be it any profession — manufacturers, chefs or even bureaucrats. We must spend more on R & D and we must be more innovative. We have a talented workforce and big companies such as Honda are also coming to India. Balancing exports and imports is the task before us as India has regained economic momentum with a 7.2% GDP growth in the last quarter. In the next 15 years, we will be the world’s third-largest economy and the need of the hour is not to only keep up the momentum but accelerate growth as well,” Naidu said.