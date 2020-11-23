e-paper
Crackdown against bulk waste generators begins in Noida

Crackdown against bulk waste generators begins in Noida

noida Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:14 IST
In its efforts to improve its waste handling system, the Noida authority on Monday began a crackdown against bulk waste generators.

On the first day, the authority penalised those found flouting waste management rules in sector 18, which is the city’s biggest commercial hub.

The authority’s health department teams imposed ₹1.35 lakh penalty against three violators -- ₹5,000 each on a security agency and a private bank, and ₹1.25 lakh on a restaurant.

Noida produces around 900 metric tonne of waste daily. As per the waste management rules-2016, “bulk waste generators” are housing complexes and other buildings built on at least 5,000 square metres or that produces 100 kg waste daily, and need to treat it at their premises.

“We have started crackdown against the bulk waste generators under our campaign to make sure all adheres to rules when it comes to waste treatment. The action will continue against those, who found violating the rules. Our teams will conduct inspections in each sector, both commercial as well as industrial,” said Indu Prakash Singh officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

This is the first action against the bulk waste generators under the authority’s drive started ahead of 2020-21 Swachhta survey. The authority wants to improve on all fronts of sanitation so that it can perform better in the cleanliness index, said officials.

“We informed shopkeepers about the need of following the waste management rules and warned them of penalty during the next inspection. We will carry out random inspections,” said Singh.

Singh, assistant project engineer Gaurav Bansal and supervisor Satya Prakash were part of the team that carried out inspection and imposed penalty.

“As of now we are taking action against only the bulk waste generators because their compliance is crucial in improving the waste management system. We have not fixed any date but soon we will start imposing penalty against individuals who are found flouting rules too. Our objective is that Noida should adhere to rules and handles all kinds of waste as per rules,” said Singh.

