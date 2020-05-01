Crime in Noida drops by 93% in April ’20 compared to 2019

noida

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:17 IST

Noida city has seen 93% fewer criminal cases get filed this April over the same period last year. The suicide rate, too, has gone down by 40%, shows police data with officials attributing this sharp decline to the ongoing nationwide lockdown declared to check the spread of highly contagious novel coronavirus that attacks the respiratory system.

According to the data from six police stations of zone 1 (sectors 20, 24, 39, 49, 58 and Expressway), the number of crimes has gone down from 209 cases in 2019 to 14 in 2020 between April 1 and April 28.

“There has been a significant drop in crime this month compared to the previous year; the major reason being the ongoing lockdown. The trend is same for all major crimes such as snatching, vehicle theft, kidnapping, rape etc,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Sankalp Sharma.

The exceptions this April were a single case each of murder, one attempt to murder and public disturbance. Last April, no cases were filed under these heads.

There was 100% reduction in cases of rape, kidnapping, serious assault, fraud and robbery as compared to seven, 12, three, 14 and six cases of each, respectively, last year.

Cases for snatching went down from 15 to just two this month while those for vehicle theft went from 108 to three; theft cases went down from 44 to six.

Among the police stations, sectors 24 and 59 saw a 100% reduction in crime with no cases registered at either of the police stations. The Expressway police station registered one case, of theft, compared to total 11 cases in this period last year, sector 49 registered two cases of vehicle theft and one murder compared to total 49 last year. Sector 20 police station lodged three cases (two of theft and one snatching) instead of 45 last year, while sector 39 police filed eight cases (one each of snatching, fraud, attempt to murder, vehicle theft and public disturbance and three for other thefts) from 43 last year.

“The number of suicide cases have also seen a drop of 40% from 10 last year to six this April,” said the DCP.

In 2019 five men and women ended their lives whereas this year three people committed suicide, one each in sectors 39, 25 and 49, respectively.

Other zones have also shown a reduction in the crime cases in April.

“Crime has gone down by more than 90%. There have been a few calls of mental disturbance or depression where police provided guidance and counseling,” DCP (zone 2) Harish Chandra said.

.