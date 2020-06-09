Death toll reaches double-digit in GB Nagar, total count nears 700-mark

noida

With the death of a 40-year-old male cancer patient with the Covid-19 infection, on Tuesday morning, the death toll due to the coronavirus in Gautam Budh Nagar district rose to 10.

The cancer patient, a resident of Sector 75, was tested Covid-19 positive by a private laboratory on June 5 and admitted at a private hospital the same day. Authorities are yet to determine how he contracted the disease.

Health officials said that the immediate cause of death was refractory shock with bilateral pneumonia, with cardio-respiratory failure.

GB Nagar district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Deepak Ohri said that the case of a 68-year-old male Covid-19 patient, a resident of sector 82, who died the same day is being audited. “Death audit of the deceased is being conducted to determine the cause and circumstances leading to death. The report of his Covid-19 samples are yet to come from National Institute of Biology (NIB),” he said.

The CMO said that with 38 new positive cases on Tuesday, the overall tally of cases in the district went up to 691. Apart from these figures, 54 others have been reported cross-notified to other districts and states.

He said that 423 patients have been discharged from different hospitals. “The district now has 258 active cases,” he said.

He said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Monday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 656 patients were screened today and 14 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of 54 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said that while 16 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found in the GB Nagar district. “While nine patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 24 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including seven each from Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

Over concerns that Noida was not admitting patients from other states, district magistrate Suhas LY said that all private and government hospitals were asked to ensure that all coming to the emergency and other wards were treated. “If any hospital has any difficulty in treating patients, they can refer them to hospitals with better healthcare facilities. But, before referring the patients, that hospital will have to properly co-ordinate with the referred hospital so that the patients don not suffer. However, the standard protocol for Covid-19 will be followed at every step by all these hospitals,” he said.

The DM also said that the director of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, has been assigned to train about Covid-19 protocols to all the doctors of these hospitals.