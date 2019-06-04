‘Depressed’ BTech student jumps to death from 8th floor in Greater Noida

A 22-year-old BTech fourth-year student of a private university allegedly ended his life by jumping off the eighth floor of a building in the Hindustan Petroleum Cooperative Housing Society in Sector Pi in Greater Noida early Sunday.

The man, Niraj Kumar, was a native of Dhanbad in Jharkhand. Police and his flatmates said Kumar was suffering from depression for some time. He shared the three-bedroom flat on the first floor in A-Block of the housing society with five others.

Akhil Singh, his flatmate, said Kumar had not performed well in his studies. “He had to reappear in some subjects of previous years and also the annual exams were scheduled in June. He always remained reserved. It appears that he was depressed over his poor performance,” he said.

Kumar shared his room with two students, who had gone home for the summer vacation. At the time of the incident, he was living alone in his room, while the other three students lived in two other rooms. Singh said on Sunday night, Kumar refused to have dinner with them. “He said he will have dinner outside. He left the flat around 10pm,” Singh said.

Abhi Kumar, another flatmate, said the society had a power outage around 10.30pm. “The supply switched over to power backup and the AC was not working. We went to the security guard’s cabin to enquire about the power outage around 3am. We found a person lying near A-Block tower. On going closer, we found that it was Niraj,” he said.

Singh said Kumar had suffered a fracture to his right elbow and abdominal injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Chandra Prakash, the security guard, said the maintenance department had last week installed some CCTV cameras on the premises but they are yet to become operational.

The Hindustan Petroleum Housing Society has four towers, each eight storeyed, and four flats on each floor. Dharam, a resident of A-Block, said the society has half occupancy and residents hardly interact with one another. “Some students lived in this flat but we did not interact much with them,” Prakash said.

Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Kasna police station, said the body was handed over to Kumar’s family members after a postmortem examination. “The victim had some injury marks on his hand and body. The autopsy report is awaited. The victim’s family members have not filed any complaint. We will further probe the matter if something suspicious is found in the autopsy report,” Kumar said.

A Galgotias University spokesperson said the student was living in a private accommodation. “We have no information about his problem due to his academic performance. We are looking into the matter,” the official said.

(Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 of ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 of Delhi-based Sneha India foundation.)

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 10:13 IST