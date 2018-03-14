DMRC to complete feasibility report for Metro link to Jewar

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to complete a feasibility study for the 39km Metro link proposed between Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk and the greenfield Jewar international airport within the next six months.

On January 22 this year, YEIDA, in its board meeting, approved the Metro link proposal paving the way for a feasibility report on the project. The DMRC is yet to begin work on the feasibility study, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government (Noida, Greater Noida authorities) and the Centre are already developing a 30km Metro link to connect Delhi-NCR areas through the existing Metro corridor. The Metro link, expected to be operational by mid- 2018, will provide connectivity up to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The distance from Pari Chowk to the proposed international airport in Jewar is around 39km.

“The UP government has approved our proposal for a feasibility study and directed us to finish the job within six months. Subsequently, we have asked the DMRC to complete the job within that time frame. The government wants to finish the job at the earliest as we need to plan infrastructure for the international airport project proposed in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, YEIDA, said.

The ambitious project is aimed at providing connectivity from the proposed airport to the rest of Delhi-NCR. The Metro link will be a crucial transport system once the airport project is constructed by 2023.

“The 39km Metro link will connect Greater Noida with the Jewar airport, once the DMRC gives a report stating that the project is feasible. We want to demarcate land for the corridor and will not plan any other scheme on the land where the Metro corridor will be built. The state government is determined to ensure that there is no overlapping of two projects on the same land,” Bhatia said.

The Metro link will also prove beneficial to those who have bought flats and plots along the Yamuna Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Union civil aviation ministry had on June 24, 2017, given its approval to build an international in Jewar with a view to reduce the burden on the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The Metro link will also prove beneficial to those who have bought flats and plots along the Yamuna Expressway. Around 16,000 flats are under construction in various group housing societies along the Yamuna Expressway. As many as 21,000 residential plots are planned in sectors 18 and 20 along the expressway.

“As of now, the population density is low along the Yamuna Expressway. But we need to plan the infrastructure for another 100 years along the expressway. We estimate that once the airport is developed, the population density will increase in the region,” Bhatia said.

In order to make the commute between the proposed Jewar international airport and the IGIA in Delhi hassle-free, YEIDA is also planning to hire an agency that will study the fastest mode of commute between the two destinations. The authority wants the distance between Jewar and IGIA to be covered in an hour when the international airport project at Jewar is developed by 2023-24, officials said.