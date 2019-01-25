Door-to-door garbage collection in Noida kicks off, 20 tonnes collected on Day one

Noida Authority’s much-awaited door-to-door garbage collection kicked off from five sectors on Thursday. Inaugurated on Wednesday, the project covered Sectors 14, 14-A, 49, 137, 50 and Aghapur village on the first day collecting more than 20 tonnes of waste.

Around 15 tonnes of garbage was collected from the residential areas and 5 tonnes from the compactor placed at the garbage collection point in Sector 49. The garbage collection was carried out by AG Enviro Projects Private Limited on the behest of Noida Authority, having bagged a ten-year contract for Rs 306 crore.

As mandated, the private company is supposed to cover all localities in Noida within a year and is expected to extend the garbage collection services to all residential areas in the city in the next two months.

Currently, the service is free of cost but would be charged for from April. The monthly fees collected by AG Enviro for residential areas would be between Rs 30 to Rs 50 and Rs 5000 for waste above 100kg.

“The initiative was due for a long time. We are happy about it but we have to look at the money they will be charging for the services. The proposed charges are on the higher side and we have been raising concern over it,” said AN Dhawan, general secretary, Federation of Noida RWAs (FONRWA).

“It is a good initiative but we will like that the company involves our old garbage collectors also in the process because they know each and every house. Door-to-door services will improve the hygiene level in the city, as people moved the garbage in open rickshaws before but now better vehicles will be used,” said Vijay Bhati, general secretary, Resident Welfare Association, Sector 49.

According to the authority officials, 167 big and small vehicles will be used to collect garbage from residential colonies, high rises, markets, hotels, malls and other places. The collected garbage would be dumped at the dumping yard in sector 145.

There are around 200 garbage dumping points in the city currently but, have proved insufficient given their poor maintenance. Authority officials are expecting the door-to-door garbage services to leave the garbage dumping points cleaner and not overflowing with waste anymore.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 15:36 IST