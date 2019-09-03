DU student arrested for kidnapping girl framed, allege family members

noida

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:48 IST

The family of the Delhi University student who allegedly kidnapped a girl and her father for ransom, has claimed that their son was “framed under a conspiracy”. The suspect was produced before a Ghaziabad court on Monday and sent to judicial custody as the Ghaziabad police did not request custody.

The Ghaziabad police had, on Sunday evening, arrested 19-year-old Avneet Singh Walia, who is alleged to have kidnapped the girl and her father for ransom after calling them to a rented flat in Vasundhara. It is alleged that Walia beat them up, tied them up with strips torn from a bedsheet and made several calls to the girl’s mother and her father’s two sisters to demand a ransom of about ₹1.3 crore.

“My son never listened to our counsel and often stayed with the girl. They also went out of town for holidays to hill stations together. For the past six or seven months, he did not pay attention to his college studies and only spent time with the girl. Around 10am on Sunday, he took car keys from me and went out. Late at night, we came to know about the entire incident,” Gurpreet Singh, Avneet’s father, who is into the sale/purchase of cars, said.

“The flat was rented about a fortnight ago. It appears our son was framed under a conspiracy,” he added.

Avneet’s family and their lawyer also produced an Aadhaar card that purportedly belongs to the girl, stating that she was born in 2000. The police, on Sunday, had claimed the girl was 17-years-old.

Indirapuram station house officer Deepak Sharma said, “The girl’s family had told us her age. It will be verified during the investigation. We noted their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC, the investigating officer will examine them on Tuesday.”

After Hindustan Times contacted the girl’s mother, (also a complainant in the kidnapping case), she refused to give details about the kidnapping, but said, “We never expected the boy to do such a thing.”

The police, on Sunday evening, had said that the suspect and the girl were known to each other for the past one year, and the suspect wanted to earn quick money, and hence planned the kidnapping.

The Ghaziabad police, on Monday evening, claimed that they arrested Avneet between 5.30pm and 6pm from a third storey flat in Sector 3, after he walked into the flat having picked up a bag rigged with a GPS device planted by the police.

The police have registered three FIRs into the incident. The first FIR was registered around 5.35pm on Sunday under the IPC sections for kidnapping for ransom and criminal intimidation. The second and third FIRs were lodged around 1.50am on September 2 under provisions of the Arms Act and the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“The Arms Act was levied as a pistol was recovered. It was purchased from a person by the suspect for ₹25,000. We will soon get in touch with the seller. When our team entered the flat, we found the girl and her father with their hands tied and mouths taped,” Sudhir Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police, said.

“The girl’s aunt from Mumbai had informed the Delhi police about the ransom call and the Delhi police had informed us. We have arrested the suspect and now it is up to the two families to pursue the case in the court,” he said.

“He intended to kill both victims,” he added.

Mohammad Yunus, the lawyer representing the suspect, said that the incident seemed a planned conspiracy against Avneet.

“He had ample time and places to kidnap the girl for money when they both spent time together on holidays out of town. Avneet has told us what transpired at the flat and we will take up the issue before the court. The kidnapping seems to be a concocted story,” he added.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:48 IST