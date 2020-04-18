Dust storm, rain lash Noida, brings down temperature

noida

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:57 IST

An unseasonal spell of rain hit parts of the district Saturday evening, before a heavy dust storm. Weather agencies stated that the speed of the dust storm was up to 60 kmph or more, followed by rain and hail in some parts.

While most areas across Delhi-NCR experienced strong winds and dust storms, the intensity was particularly high in Noida and Ghaziabad areas because of the induced effect of river Yamuna and higher temperature.

According to weather analysts, phenomena such as rains are likely to continue till Sunday, while another Western Disturbance (WD) on Monday may recreate conditions seen on Saturday evening.

“The rain and heavy storm was subjected to a few parts only in NCR only, like Noida. This is expected to continue as there are three more WDs likely to hit the region before April ends,” said Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the recurring WD – a phenomenon that causes rains and storms in the national Capital region, is likely to affect the region with “proper pre-monsoon activities” on April 23 and 27 as well.

He added that heavy winds are likely to strike the region Sunday evening as an effect of the current WD that would bring a very slight respite in maximum and minimum temperatures, dropping them by a degree or two.

“There are more western disturbances, which may cause dust storms, rains and hails in Noida and adjoining regions on April 23 and 27 as well. The effect on the temperature will not be long lasting, however maximum temperatures may drop below season’s average, which is around 37 to 38 these days for next few days,” said Palawat.

According to the IMD, the effects of dust storms are likely to be intense over Noida as compared to Delhi.

“Most of the stations in Delhi realised that the effect was comparatively low in parts of Delhi but not in Noida and Ghaziabad. It’s because the weather system moved from Central Delhi towards East, upon crossing Yamuna river it intensified because the weather system got moisture from the river and got charged up, the additional afternoon temperatures added to the intensity,” said Kuldeep Srivastva, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Stating that while it’s quite difficult to assess the exact time of such storms, the most plausible time of such activity is often after 3pm, when the temperatures have already reached their day time peak.

“There is a possibility of soothing weather towards Sunday evening. Between April 20-21, there is a possibility of another light thunderstorm. However, if the temperature rises, Noida and neighbouring regions may see strong dust storms followed by rain or hail,” Srivastava added.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius, which is expected to remain the same for Sunday as well.