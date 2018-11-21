E-rickshaws, feeder buses to bridge last mile connectivity gap on Noida Metro route

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has invited request for proposals (RFP) from private players interested in providing last mile connectivity for Metro users. For this, the NMRC wants private agencies to provide smart e-rickshaws.

The NMRC will upload the tender, related with last mile connectivity and maintenance work on Metro sections, on November 22 on its website. The agencies interested in the job can apply for the same.

“The smart e-rickshaws will be different from what are available in the city now. We will give licences to e-rickshaws after charging a fee and then they can provide services to commuters. We also need an agency which can take care of annual maintenance for civil work from Knowledge Park-II to Depot station and staff quarter on Aqua Line,” PD Upadhyay, executive director of the Corporation, said.

The Corporation decided to hire e-rickshaws as buses were not apt for providing quick transport for smaller distances. For long distances, the NMRC will provide a bus service.

“The e-rickshaws will be available at all 21 Metro stations to ferry passengers to sectors located at small distances, while we will provide feeder services through air-conditioned CNG-run buses. Our 50 buses, being used for the city service between Noida and Greater Noida, would be employed as feeder bus services once the Metro Link is operational,” Upadhayay said.

Officials said once the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link becomes operational, there will be no need of a city bus service.

The NMRC had earlier decided to provide last mile connectivity for all its 21 Metro stations located on the 29.7-km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link, which may be opened to public by next month. However, the Corporation is yet to finalise the dates of opening of this newly-built Metro link, which will take Metro connectivity deeper into pockets of the two NCR cities.

“The metro link will be opened for operations after safety clearances. We are waiting for the commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) to give clearance to the link after an inspection, but we do not know about the date of his visit. We want to ready the last mile connectivity before the link is thrown open to the public and hence are looking for agencies which can provide last mile connectivity through smart e-rickshaws,” Upadhyay said.

The NMRC, formed on November 14, 2014, owns this ₹5,503 crore project (including land cost). The NMRC had, in 2015, roped in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for this project, which had started work at the site on May 25, 2015. The NMRC had fixed October-end, 2018 as the deadline for the project, but a safety clearance from the CMRS is yet to come through.

