Expect light rain on Monday, Met predicts fall in mercury

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:50 IST

The air quality in Noida and surrounding areas deteriorated to ‘very poor’ as the wind speed dropped to 4kmph on Sunday. The weather department, however, forecast a drizzle late Monday night or Tuesday which may offer temporary relief from cold winds and wash away pollutants. The temperature is likely to drop again towards the end of the month.

“The western disturbance will reach the region by Monday due to which the wind speed will change to the comparative warmer southerly or easterly. Also, there are chances of experiencing some drizzling towards Monday night; Tuesday is likely to experience rainfall. This may improve the air quality of the region. The temperature will rise for a short period from Monday till Wednesday. However, the minimum temperature will drop again towards the end of the month,” said Mahesh Palawat, director private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sunday’s minimum temperature remained below season’s average due to the cold north-westerly winds. However, with a drop in wind speed from 10-12kmph and an approaching Western Disturbance, which would change the wind direction, the minimum temperature is expected to rise.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.9° Celsius, two notches below season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.7° Celsius.

“Monday will see moderate fog in the morning. The winds may catch up from afternoon onwards and there are chances of a drizzle late at night. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 9° Celsius and 21° Celsius, respectively,” an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, the air quality dropped from ‘moderate’ on Friday to ‘poor’ on Saturday to ‘very poor’ on Sunday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI), on a scale of 0 to 500, of Noida was 351, Ghaziabad was 382 and Greater Noida was 354 on Sunday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the air quality is likely to worsen but remain within the ‘very poor’ zone levels on Monday.

“SAFAR forecast suggests deterioration in AQI to the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category by tomorrow afternoon. Under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance, AQI is likely to improve after tomorrow afternoon. By 28th January, AQI is likely to shift from ‘very poor’ to higher end of ‘poor’ category. Fairly widespread rainfall is expected. Further improvement in AQI to the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category is expected by 29th January,” said SAFAR forecast.