Farewell to tandoori snacks, courtesy pollution in Noida, Ghaziabad

Your favourite smoked flavours of chicken tandoori and soya chap may be a thing of the past, at least in Noida and Ghaziabad if not in the whole of Delhi-NCR, thanks to severe pollution levels throughout winter.

To control air pollution and implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) ahead of winter, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has prepared a report with steps that will be taken before October 10. This includes a survey to prepare an inventory of all eateries using wood and coal as fuel and take action against them. All tandoori cuisine, including tandoori rotis, is prepared using coal, making almost every eating joint, big and small, a part of the hit list.

“Construction projects will be dealt with zero tolerance as dust from these sites is a predominant pollutant. Coal fuel at eateries, brick kilns and other recommendations of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) are also being surveyed and relevant steps will be taken strictly and very soon,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said, after chairing a meeting with all departments on Friday evening regarding pollution preparedness.

Officials said that while these recommendations were given last year as well, they could not be implemented. Meanwhile, restaurant owners said that they would readily take steps to curb pollution, as long as there were alternatives, and orders were fairly implemented.

“We do have alternatives like the electric tandoor now, but the food tastes different and not as good. It would be better if we could control the fumes and use filters, than not use coal at all. Besides, if this is implemented, it should be uniform for all eateries and action should not taken against just a handful of restaurants,” Ashish Sakhuja, a restaurant owner in Sector 18 market, said.

Major construction projects not following National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders, illegal hot mix plants, diesel generator sets, stone crushers and road repair projects are also on the administration’s radar. Additionally, the GRAP has recommended an increase in public transport, preparation of alternate routes for traffic diversion and a three or four times increase in parking fee. A survey of all these recommendations will be conducted by October 10 and they are expected to be implemented by October 15.

Most of these recommendations could not be implemented in the NCR cities of Uttar Pradesh last year. However, meetings have taken place this year to ensure implementation, following a dressing down of all state officials from the EPCA chief Bhure Lal during a workshop last week.

