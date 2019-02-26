Farmers intensify stir against Noida authority, five go on indefinite fast

Farmers, who have been protesting for the last 15 days against the “unjust” practices of the Noida authority and also demanding full compensation for the land acquired by the government, intensified their stir on Monday and are now on an indefinite hunger strike.

“Five farmers are on a fast unto death to register our anger against the Noida authority officials, who have cheated us for the past many years. We were protesting outside the authority office for the past 15 days. Now, we are on an indefinite hunger strike because the authority has not accepted our demands,” Sukhbir Pahalwan, one of the farmers sitting on the fast, said.

Farmers alleged that the authority officials harass them by issuing notices against their newly built structures in villages. Farmers are also demanding that the authority pay them the pending land compensation amount as well allot them residential plots.

For the past 15 days, farmers have been beginning their protest every day at 11am and ending it at 5pm. Senior authority officials met a farmers’ delegation on Saturday but the meeting failed to reach a consensus.

“Noida authority officials refused to accept our demands. Therefore, we have started a fast unto death now. The authority refused to approve a college in Sector 123 on land earmarked for a landfill site in the city’s master plan. They also refused to give 10% (of total land acquired for development) residential plots to those whose land was acquired after 2002. Therefore, we have decided to intensify our protest,” Dinesh Yadav, another farmer, said.

Over 3,000 farmers have been gathering every day at the protest site on the road that connects Udyog Marg with the office of the Noida authority in Sector 6. They have set up a makeshift kitchen on the road and this has been causing traffic congestion in the area.

“We are ready to meet the farmers and we will accept their justified demands . We are trying to resolve their issues,” RK Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority, said.

