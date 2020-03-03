Farmers refuse to stop protest despite CM Aditynath’s assurance

noida

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:47 IST

Farmers demanding higher compensation and settlement of all prevailing abadi issues refused to end their protest despite Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving them an assurance that their issues will be addressed.

Adityanath, who stayed the night in the Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday met some farmers, who were not taking part in the protest, to discuss the issues. However, the group of farmers who are protesting outside the authority office was not happy with the CM’s assurances. They continued their stir for the 23rd day and shouted slogans against officials of Noida authority. They reached the Sector 6 protest site at 12.30pm and left the site at 4.30pm.

“We decided to continue with our protest because the chief minister did not bother to discuss our grievances at all. When we reached Gautam Buddha University, where he stayed the night, to meet him, the CM said he has discussed our issues. He met those farmers who are not part of the agitation. We will continue our protest until our issues regarding abadi settlement, hiked land compensation and other demands are addressed,” Sukhbir Yadav, who is leading the protest, said.

Farmers said they will daily reach the Sector 6 site, shout slogans and peacefully continue the agitation until all their issues are addressed. The Noida authority reiterated their stand on farmer issues and said it was ready to settle issues regarding abadi settlements as per the 2011 guidelines. The authority said it will let farmers construct houses on village land, which was being used for residential purposes, prior to the 2011 satellite images.

The authority said Adityanath also want the authority to address farmers’ issues as per the 2011 guidelines.

“We will make farmers meet the chief executive officer if they want to discuss these issues,” Santosh Upadhyay, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.