e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Farmers use traffic signal’s power to charge mobile phones as they make UP Gate their ‘home’

Farmers use traffic signal’s power to charge mobile phones as they make UP Gate their ‘home’

noida Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:14 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
         

Farmer Jaspal Singh arrived at the UP Gate protest site from Bijnor airing his grievances against the Centre’s recently enacted farm laws. By Sunday afternoon, however, he had another problem: his mobile phone was soon running out of charge.

Someone directed him to the nearest traffic signal below the UP Gate flyover, which had been switched off ever since the police blocked the road in view of the protest. There, they had improvised a few plug points from the signal’s power controller. They now had round-the-clock power enough to charge mobile phones.

While initially these protesters found it difficult to charge their phones, over the last week they have found different ways to charge them.

A voluntary organisation on Saturday evening also placed another mobile phone charging system drawing electricity from the traffic controller. “This charges faster than our electricity switch board. It also has different plug-ins for different types of mobile phones,” Singh said.

Also powering the phones are tractors.

“New models of tractors come with mobile phone charging points, while the batteries of older models have to be connected a DC to AC converter,” said Satbit Jangethi from Jangethi village in Meerut. “Many youngsters who came to UP Gate area have charging units in their cars.”

The UP Gate protest was on its ninth day on Sunday. Farmers call it the “Kisan Kranti Dwar” after the many protests that had been held there. In 2018, they had clashed with police as they marched to the Capital over loan waivers, power supply and unpaid dues, among others. For added measure, they also called in painters who painted the flyover pillars with the “new name”.

“We have also put-up banners with pictures of our founder leader Baba Mahendra Singh Tikait. The UP Gate area seems like home,” said Rajbir Singh, state vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

To keep the farmers hooked to the agitation, a group of youngsters arrived on Sunday and setup a temporary library from which they offered books to protesting farmers to read and return free of cost.

“We have brought books with about 100 different titles and these include books about farm laws, Munshi Premchand and Bhagat Singh among others. Anyone willing to read is given a chair where he can sit comfortably and read at length. The books are low priced and if anyone wants to purchase, we are offering books at nominal price of ₹5 to ₹10,” said Runi (single name), a youngster from Baraut in Baghpat who setup the temporary library below the UP Gate flyover on Sunday.

top news
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In