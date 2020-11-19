Five cops hurt as police van ferrying inmates for court hearing hit by UPSRTC bus

noida

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:42 IST

Ghaziabad: Five personnel of the Hapur police, including a woman constable, were injured while they were travelling in a police van from Hapur to Ghaziabad and their vehicle was allegedly hit from behind by a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus at NH-9 on Thursday morning.

Police said that the incident took place around 11am while the police van was on the Masuri flyover. The van was heading from Hapur to Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail to take inmates for a court hearing.

“During the incident, the jail van was on the flyover and it was hit from behind by a speeding UPSRTC bus which was also coming from Hapur to Ghaziabad. As a result, the police van hit a divider and its front portion got damaged. Five personnel travelling in the van sustained injuries and were rushed to two hospitals for treatment,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The five injured were identified as Sarvesh Yadav, the driver of the police van, head constable Subhash Kumar, who sustained severe head injuries, while three other constables were identified as Roop Kishor, Arun Kumar and Renu Kumari.

Sarvesh and Subhash were rushed for treatment at a hospital in Govindpuram while three others were admitted to a hospital in Masuri.

“Subhash sustained severe head injuries. The condition of other four is stable now. Our teams nabbed the bus driver who said that he is from Hapur depot. Till late Thursday evening we have not received any complaint so far from the Hapur police. We have all the details of the driver and case will be registered once we get the complaint,” Jadaun added.

Officers said that the police van was towed to the Masuri police station from the flyover area in order to avoid any disruption of traffic on the national highway.

AK Singh, regional manager of UPSRTC could not be reached for comments.

The Masuri flyover is part of the phase 3 of Delhi Meerut Expressway project which extends from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur over a span of about 22km.