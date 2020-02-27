Forest dept spots 65 species of waterbirds at Okhla Bird Sanctuary

noida

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:42 IST

According to a recent census by the Gautam Budh Nagar forest department, the number of species of both aquatic and terrestrial water birds has gone up a the Okhla Bird Sanctuary even as the number of birds has decreased over the past one year.

The census counted 21,061 birds of 115 species in the 2019-20 birding season as compared to 24,347 birds of 73 species counted in the birding season of 2018-19.

The census observed all kinds of birds—migratory, local migratory and resident species of both water or aquatic birds, which roost and feed in the water, and terrestrial birds which stay on the ground.

“The census by the department is held every year in January or February. The census was conducted by the forest department officials during a day-long exercise earlier this week. We have recorded a total of 65 species of aquatic birds and the total number of aquatic birds was 16,061. We also recorded 50 terrestrial birds species and the total count of terrestrial birds was 5,000,” Pramod Kumar Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautum Budh Nagar, said.

He added that among the most common species spotted were central Asiana aquatic migrant — graylag geese, bar-headed geese and common teal; north Asian aquatic migrants— northern shoveler, northern pintail and Eurasian coot; marsh harrier— a terrestrial bird from central Asia and barn swallow – a local resident terrestrial bird

Earlier in January, two different one-day censuses were conducted at the Okhla bird sanctuary. While the Asian Waterbird Census (AWS), 2020 held by Wetlands International South Asia recorded a total of 8,776 water birds of 62 species (28 resident including local migratory species and 34 long-distant migratory species), a total of 86 species (including all kinds of birds) were recorded on the Big Bird Day organised by Delhi Bird Foundation.

While birders believe that the diversity fluctuation is common, they, however, expressed scepticism over the census and pointed out issues faced by the sanctuary.

“ The maximum number of species recorded at the Okhla bird sanctuary was 303 and they were counted over a long period of time and to observe more than 75 species in a day sounds unbelievable. However, there are other major issues that forest department needs to address which include managing the 400 KVA line passing through the sanctuary, the light and noise pollution from three sides and managing the water quality at the sanctuary,” Noida-based birder Anand Arya said.