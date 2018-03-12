Former UP minister’s daughter-in-law found dead in Ghaziabad

The daughter-in-law of former UP minister Baleshwar Tyagi allegedly committed suicide at her in-laws’ house in Nehru Nagar-2, Ghaziabad, on Monday. The body of Sunita Tyagi was found hanging in her room in the afternoon. Her father-in-law and her husband Sachendra Tyagi were away at work at the time of the incident.

According to police, the woman had allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in a room on the second floor of the house. Her body was found by her only son Akash,15, who returned from school around 2.30pm and immediately alerted the other women and children in the house.

Sachendra got married to Sunita, who hailed from Prahlad Garhi, near Vasundhra, Ghaziabad, 16 years ago.

Former minister and veteran BJP leader Baleshwar Tyagi said, “She was in a state of depression for the past three to four years and was undergoing treatment for it. My son and I had left the house around 8am to the school that we run at Govindpuram. In the afternoon, we got a call from the house about the incident.”

Tyagi stays on the ground floor of the house while the first floor is occupied by his eldest son, Ashutosh, who runs an advertising business in Ghaziabad. Sachendra and Sunita lived on the second floor.

Tyagi’s youngest son stays in Model Town away from the family.

The police are yet to estimate the time of the death. She had sent Akash to school around 6.30am and her husband left the house around 8 am and it was he who last Sunita alive, police said.

The door to her room was open, police said. After the women and children in the house raised the alarm on spotting Sunita hanging, neighbours rushed to the spot and took her to nearby Yashoda Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“We have called up Sunita’s parents and family members and have also roped in the field unit to collect forensic samples. So far, we are yet to recover any suicide note from the room. The family refused to have a postmortem examination done but we have decided to get it conducted. So far, we have not received any complaint from the family,” Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city), said.

The family members said that only Tyagi’s wife, his eldest daughter-in-law and her children were present in the house when Sunita’s son Akash returned from school and found his mother hanging.

Baleshwar Tyagi won the assembly elections in 1991, 1993 and 1996 on BJP tickets. He has held the portfolios of panchayati raj, basic education and home department. Tyagi, though a party member, is currently not active in politics and runs a school in Govindpuram and a library in Nehru Nagar.