Four arrested for assaulting salesman at clothing store in Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:31 IST

Noida: Four men in their late twenties were nabbed by the Noida police on late Sunday night for allegedly assaulting a salesperson at a clothing store in Atta market. The store owner also sustained minor injuries in the incident, the police said.

The incident took place around 9pm on Sunday. The suspects were identified as Pintu, Sunil, Sanjay and Vipin, all residents of Sector 16.

According to police officials, Pintu also worked as a salesperson at a clothing store and had an argument with another salesman at a neighbouring shop in the market.

“A complaint was filed by the owner of the store who alleged that the suspects came to his shop and assaulted one of his workers,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

In his complaint, the owner, Anwar, has alleged that Pintu had an argument with his salesman, Ashu, in the evening over a petty personal matter. Around 8.45pm, Pintu came back with at least 6-7 people and got into an argument with the victim. The suspects then assaulted him in front of several customers, said the complainant.

The officials said that the owner also sustained minor injuries in the incident which was caught in the shop’s CCTV camera.

The footage shows five men manhandling Ashu and then more joining them and hurting him. The suspects fled after they heard a patrolling vehicle, the police said.

“A team traced four of them and apprehended them later. There are at least three-four more people involved who are at large. A search is on for them and they will be nabbed soon. The suspects were booked for assault. They are all known to the owner and live in the same neighbourhood,” said the SHO.

The four suspects were produced before a magistrate on Monday and later sent to jail.