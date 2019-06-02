Four arrested for tying two men to a pole and thrashing them

Noida police on Friday arrested four men, who were allegedly a part of a crowd that tied two persons to a pole and assaulted them in sector 26 on suspicion of stealing batteries from auto-rickshaws.

Police has, however, still not been able to identify the victims.

The suspects were identified as Mohd Saleem (60), Ajay (36), Jibrail (25) and Akhil Biswas alias Govind (28) were arrested hours after a purported video of the incident did the rounds on social media .

“The suspects were arrested last night after a case was registered against unidentified persons. They were identified from the video that was brought to our attention. They were arrested from a local auto stand,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, sector 20 police station said.

The police had filed a suomoto FIR in the case under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Police said the two persons in the video were found sitting in a parked auto-rickshaw with a wrench in their hands. They seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and were nabbed by the crowd that then tied them to a pole in the scorching heat and then assaulted them, said police.

Police are also working on identifying the men who were thrashed.

“So far no complaints have come to us neither regarding the theft of any rickshaw batteries nor from the victims regarding assault. We are trying to identify their identities. The whole episode in itself was confirmed by 10 pm on Friday after which the arrests were made,” said the SHO.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 14:10 IST