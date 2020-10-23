Four men in car rob three morning walkers at gunpoint in Kavi Nagar and Raj Nagar

noida

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:34 IST

Four men driving around the city in a car and robbing people of valuables has come on the police radar after they held morning walkers at gunpoint early Friday and robbed them of their valuables.

Three such instances were reported from the prime localities of Kavi Nagar and Raj Nagar, falling under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station area in Ghaziabad, police said.

The police said of the three victims, two have given them complaints while one is yet to file one.

The multiple robberies took place between 5am and 6am, when people were out on the roads for a walk. The two who complained to the police said they were cornered by four armed men in a white i20 car and robbed at gunpoint.

“I was in the Block C Kavi Nagar market with my friend when an i20 car stopped near us and three masked men stepped out. One was wearing a medical mask while the other two had their faces covered with a pieces of cloth. They asked me to remove my gold bracelet after pointing guns us. One pointed a gun to my abdomen while the other had a gun pointed at my chest,” said one of the robbery victims, wishing not to be named.

“While I was trying to remove the bracelet, the robbers pulled out a cutter and cut it off in seconds. They warned me not to raise the alarm and boarded their car and fled towards Hapur Road. I later heard that they robbed other morning walkers as well,” he said.

The second robbery victim, a 55-year-old woman from Raj Nagar, said she was robbed while taking a walk near her house.

“They arrived in a car and formed a circle around me. They asked me to remove my gold bangles but I refused. They then pointed a gun at me and then using a cutter, they cut and removed my bangles before fleeing with them,” said the woman, who also wished not to be named.

The other victim did not wish to speak about the incident.

The police said till Friday afternoon, they have received two complaints and are investigating the robberies which they believe were committed by the same gang.

“We have got some vital leads and our teams are on the job. The two incidents took place in sectors 3 and 7 in Raj Nagar, while the third took place at the Block C market in Kavi Nagar,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer (city 2).

“The gang has been identified on the basis of leads and will be nabbed soon. We believe that the same gang also carried out a similar early morning robbery in Kirana Mandi about 10 days ago,” Kumar said.

On October 10, four armed robbers had arrived in their Swift car at city’s biggest wholesale market of Kirana Mandi and robbed two traders of their gold items at gunpoint. The back-to-back incidents in the market took place at 6.15am, police had said.

The two traders were at their godowns and supervising the loading/unloading of goods when the robbers fled with their gold items after holding them on gunpoint.